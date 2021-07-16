Advertisement

Oosthuizen Leads British Open

(WKYT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
-SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score. Despite making his first bogey on the 16th hole, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa. He was at 11-under 129. That breaks the British Open record of 130 first set by Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and matched in 2012 by Brandt Snedeker at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. But he still has 36 holes to go, and a lot of possibilities behind him. Jordan Spieth (speeth) shot a 67 and was only three shots back.

