Oosthuizen Leads British Open

-SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) is in the British Open record look with the lowest 36-hole score. Despite making his first bogey on the 16th hole, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa. He was at 11-under 129. That breaks the British Open record of 130 first set by Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and matched in 2012 by Brandt Snedeker at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. But he still has 36 holes to go, and a lot of possibilities behind him. Jordan Spieth (speeth) shot a 67 and was only three shots back.

