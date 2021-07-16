In My View 7/16/21: Will renovation of Munn make a difference in success?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s renovation cost of Munn Ice Arena has now ballooned to $26 million and the school is banking on the investment to return to respectability.

MSU has had five straight losing seasons and the glory days of coach Ron Mason are long gone for sure.

Whether the new arena promotes interest and attendance remains to be seen but for sure if the team continues to lose all the renovations in the world in my view won’t make much difference.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.