In My View 7/16/21: Will renovation of Munn make a difference in success?

MSU has had five straight losing seasons.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s renovation cost of Munn Ice Arena has now ballooned to $26 million and the school is banking on the investment to return to respectability. 

MSU has had five straight losing seasons and the glory days of coach Ron Mason are long gone for sure. 

Whether the new arena promotes interest and attendance remains to be seen but for sure if the team continues to lose all the renovations in the world in my view won’t make much difference.

