Advertisement

In My View 7/15/21: Tigers are being chintzy ahead of doubleheader

Both games tomorrow are seven innings because one is a make-up.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I would think the Detroit Tigers would do almost anything to lure fans to Comerica Park over and above what they’ve seen the last couple of years.

So far, the crowds this season have been down - to say the least.

Now the All-Star break is over, the Tigers don’t have a winning team, they don’t really have any star players. They’re not playing a great team this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

Now, the Detroit Tigers have a doubleheader tomorrow at home versus the Twins.  In my view, they’d be better off with a one admission “twi-night doubleheader” on Friday night. With even more incentives, they’d get a decent crowd.

But the Tigers are being chintzy in that regard. They’re splitting the games: you can go in the afternoon or in the evening. Both games tomorrow are seven innings because one is a make-up. No discounts, split admissions all the way around.

I’d think they’d want to do more for their fans than that.

Other Major League teams make up games with one-admission doubleheaders to draw bigger crowds. The Tigers, in my view, would be wise to follow suit.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Williamston's Richard McDowell earned his eighth-degree black belt in Taekwondo this month.
Williamston man earns 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Munn Ice Arena is undergoing 22.2 million in renovations.
In My View 7/16/21: Will renovation of Munn make a difference in success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success?
Will renovation of Munn mean success? - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Tigers are chintzy for splitting their doubleheader
Tigers are chintzy for splitting their doubleheader - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
What Mark Hollis can bring to Detroit
What Mark Hollis can bring to Detroit - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version