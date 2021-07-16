In My View 7/15/21: Tigers are being chintzy ahead of doubleheader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I would think the Detroit Tigers would do almost anything to lure fans to Comerica Park over and above what they’ve seen the last couple of years.

So far, the crowds this season have been down - to say the least.

Now the All-Star break is over, the Tigers don’t have a winning team, they don’t really have any star players. They’re not playing a great team this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

Now, the Detroit Tigers have a doubleheader tomorrow at home versus the Twins. In my view, they’d be better off with a one admission “twi-night doubleheader” on Friday night. With even more incentives, they’d get a decent crowd.

But the Tigers are being chintzy in that regard. They’re splitting the games: you can go in the afternoon or in the evening. Both games tomorrow are seven innings because one is a make-up. No discounts, split admissions all the way around.

I’d think they’d want to do more for their fans than that.

Other Major League teams make up games with one-admission doubleheaders to draw bigger crowds. The Tigers, in my view, would be wise to follow suit.

