MDHHS “Stay Well” webinars aim to help emotionally recover from pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Stay Well program has scheduled two free summer webinar series focused on supporting mental wellness and strengthening resilience.

Research shows it may take months or sometimes years for some people to recover emotionally from experiencing something like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MDHHS has recognized the value of helping people take care of their behavioral health as well as their physical health during the fight against COVID-19 and will continue to do whatever we can to help Michiganders address their mental health needs,” said Allen Jansen, senior deputy director of the department’s Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Administration. “The idea is to give Michiganders feeling distressed by the pandemic some new ways to channel their thoughts and energy this summer. Or, as we like to say, be kind to your mind.”

The two series of webinars are titled the “Summer Resilience Series” and “Draw Your Feelings!”

Summer Resilience Series

The series is open to anyone with access to the Zoom online platform. Highlighting a diverse array of guest speakers from around the state, the webinars will explore practices that can help people find hope, tranquility and optimism. All webinars will start at 1:00 p.m.

The remaining program line-up for the Summer Resilience Series is as follows:

July 20: Expressive Art: Reveal, Heal, Transform



July 27: Music for Mindfulness



Aug. 3: Mindfulness Practice for Anyone, Any Time



Aug. 10: Meditation 101



Aug. 17: Exercise for Depression



Aug. 24: Yoga and Yogic Breathing for Wellness



Aug. 31: Hardwiring Your Nutrition Routine



Draw Your Feelings!

The second series of webinars will offer interactive Zoom workshops designed for parents and their children ages 2 to 10. Licensed clinical mental health counselor Zeinab Moussa will lead the weekly workshops which are designed to help children build emotional intelligence through guided drawing activities.

“Children sometimes have difficulty expressing their emotions, and parents may not fully understand what the child is feeling,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, MDHHS medical director for Behavioral Health. “The pandemic has certainly shed light on this, as children have been forced to adapt to change, just as adults have. This free, interactive learning series uses art to help parents and children connect – to their inner emotions and to one another.”

All webinars in the Draw Your Feelings! series will start at 2:00 p.m. The schedule and topics for the “Draw Your Feelings!” series are as follows:

July 21: All About Me. Children identify their own positive traits by making pictures. Helps boost self-esteem.



July 28: My Values. Parents and children illustrate their family values by creating a drawing together.



Aug. 4: Grief and Loss. Through drawing, kids acknowledge sad feelings and work toward processing grief and loss.



Aug. 11: Anger. What does anger look like? Making pictures leads to a discussion of appropriate ways to express anger.



Aug. 18: Love Yourselves. Children write what they love about their parents. Parents draw a self-portrait. Helps build parental self-esteem and strengthen family bonds



Register for and learn more about any of the sessions by visiting Michigan.gov/StayWell.

Recordings of past webinars are also available at the site.

The Stay Well Crisis Counseling Program, was created in April 2020 by the disaster behavioral health professionals at MDHHS. Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the program aims to help Michiganders through the mental health challenges of COVID-19.

The program operates the Stay Well crisis counseling line – Dial1-888- 535-6136 and press “8” – hosts virtual support groups, presents psychoeducational webinars, and distributes mental wellness information in multiple languages.

