Love Withdraws From the Olympics

Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. men’s basketball team to replace two players on its roster. A person with knowledge of the details says veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man roster. Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols. Tonight’s exhibition game against Australia in Las Vegas was canceled due to health and safety concerns.

