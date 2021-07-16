Love Withdraws From the Olympics

-UNDATED (AP) - Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. men’s basketball team to replace two players on its roster. A person with knowledge of the details says veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man roster. Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols. Tonight’s exhibition game against Australia in Las Vegas was canceled due to health and safety concerns.

