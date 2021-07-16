Local veteran collecting LEGO pieces to help those with injuries of war

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacob Skriba is a combat veteran and a huge LEGO fan.

Building with LEGO bricks and kits gave him a platform to transition and HEAL from injuries both of a physical nature as well as phycological (PTSD).

He have created Bullets to BRICKS to be a safe place for veterans to come together to enjoy all things LEGO!

It is an organized community of men and women of military background who use LEGO as a tool of recovery from injuries of war. Those include but are not limited to mobility injuries, PTSD, head injuries and more.

Bullets to BRICKS (A L.U.G for MILITARY VETERANS) is a LEGO User Group (LUG) for all, but is tailored to current and prior military VETERANS.

For Jacob, LEGO is an effective tool in his fight to recovery and in his efforts to provide a path to normalcy in Veteran lives.

Through Bullets To Bricks, Jacob sends LEGOS to vets throughout Michigan, across the country and overseas.

He is currently working with Camp Liberty to set up a program with hands-on LEGO therapy sessions.

He is collecting donations of new, used, loose bricks, complete and incomplete LEGO sets.

You can donate LEGOS by contacting Jacob at jbs1128@gmail.com, 517-315-7562

You can check out the Bullets To Bricks page on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BULLETStoBRICKS

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.