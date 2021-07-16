Advertisement

Local veteran collecting LEGO pieces to help those with injuries of war

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacob Skriba is a combat veteran and a huge LEGO fan.

Building with LEGO bricks and kits gave him a platform to transition and HEAL from injuries both of a physical nature as well as phycological (PTSD).

He have created Bullets to BRICKS to be a safe place for veterans to come together to enjoy all things LEGO!

It is an organized community of men and women of military background who use LEGO as a tool of recovery from injuries of war. Those include but are not limited to mobility injuries, PTSD, head injuries and more.

Bullets to BRICKS (A L.U.G for MILITARY VETERANS) is a LEGO User Group (LUG) for all, but is tailored to current and prior military VETERANS.

For Jacob, LEGO is an effective tool in his fight to recovery and in his efforts to provide a path to normalcy in Veteran lives.

Through Bullets To Bricks, Jacob sends LEGOS to vets throughout Michigan, across the country and overseas.

He is currently working with Camp Liberty to set up a program with hands-on LEGO therapy sessions.

He is collecting donations of new, used, loose bricks, complete and incomplete LEGO sets.

You can donate LEGOS by contacting Jacob at jbs1128@gmail.com, 517-315-7562

You can check out the Bullets To Bricks page on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BULLETStoBRICKS

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

Latest News

Ruff Cuts grooming tips
Finding out what cut might work best for your animal
Ruff Cuts
Ruff Cuts
517 Friday for July 16th
517 Friday for July 16th
Comedy and concerts are making a comeback after 15 months.
Enjoy FREE family fun at Dam Jam and Lansing Alive this weekend