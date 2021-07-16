Joint repair in Delta Township begins Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joint repair on M-43 in Delta Township will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6:00 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1 million to perform the joint repair and resurfacing as well as installing pavement markings, and building a new culvert on M-43 from Nixon Road to Broadbent Road. The improvements will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings. The new culvert will improve drainage.

The work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Nixon Road to Broadbent Road. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use alternate routes.

The work is scheduled to be completed on September 17 at 5:00 p.m.

