Joint repair in Delta Township begins Monday

MDOT is investing $1 million to perform the joint repair and resurfacing among other improvements.
M-43 joint repair in Delta Township begins Monday
M-43 joint repair in Delta Township begins Monday
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joint repair on M-43 in Delta Township will begin on Monday, July 19 at 6:00 a.m.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1 million to perform the joint repair and resurfacing as well as installing pavement markings, and building a new culvert on M-43 from Nixon Road to Broadbent Road. The improvements will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings. The new culvert will improve drainage.

The work will require single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound M-43 between Nixon Road to Broadbent Road. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use alternate routes.

The work is scheduled to be completed on September 17 at 5:00 p.m.

