Ingham County Animal Shelter hosting special cat adoption event

(WILX 2021)
By Mara Peverini
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for a new furry member to add to your family? Well then this may be your lucky day!

The Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason is hosting a special adoption event this month. For only $10 you can get a cat or a kitten that comes spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and micro chipped.

Shelter director Heidi Williams says they are hosting this event because, during the summer, usually more cats get abandoned and they hope this will make it easier for them to find their forever home.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

Ingham County Animal Control is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

