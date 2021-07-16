Ford issues recalls for three models, more than 800K vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company has issued three safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in North America, for separate issues.

Ford Explorer (2013-2017)

Friday the company announced it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs for a steering issue related to reports of six injuries in North America. The recall is effective worldwide and covers 2013-2017 model years that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint. This could cause a fractured rear-suspension toe link, significantly diminishing steering control and escalating the risk of crashing.

The recall covers 676,152 vehicles in North America. Those include vehicles found in high-corrosion states as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in regions that experience a combination of cold, winter weather with considerable levels of high humidity and significant use of road salt.

736,087 other vehicles are being recalled in China and elsewhere across the globe including 13,162 in Europe and 190 in South America. The vehicles being recalled were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2017, as well as the Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan. 28, 2013 and July 28, 2017.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S32.

Ford F-350 Super Duty (2020-2021)

Ford is recalling another model, the F-350 Super Duty, for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue. This issue is for approximately 35,000 vehicles with a 6.7-liter engine.

Involved vehicles may encounter rear driveline disconnection. Customers may feel a vibration and/or shaking when driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering upon acceleration. If there is a disconnected driveshaft, customers can experience loss of motive power while driving or a loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied, which increases the risk of a crash.

This move affects 34,855 vehicles in North America, with the remaining balance of vehicles found in Ford’s International Markets Group. The vehicles being recalled were built at Kentucky Truck Plant between Aug. 6, 2020, and May 15 of this year. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S31.

Lincoln Aviator (2020-2021)

In a third recall issued Friday, Ford is recalling just over 40,000 2020 and 2021 model year Lincoln Aviators that are equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines due to the batter cable wire harness possibly not being properly secured, which allows contact with the A/X compressor pulley, creating the possibility of a fire.

Notifications will be sent to owners starting the week of July 30. Dealers will inspect the vehicle, and:

If there is no evidence that the battery cable has contacted the A/C compressor pulley, they will add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable harness and the engine compartment harness.

If any of the small gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will add a tie strap near the frame rail between battery cable and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.

If any of the four large gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will inspect the wire harness and replace the battery cable harness and will also add a tie strap near frame rail between battery cable harness and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S34.

Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries, or fires related to the affected F-350s and Aviators.

In all instances, owners will be notified of the recall. Dealers will inspect the affected parts to determine if a replacement is needed.

More information on Ford recalls can be found HERE.

