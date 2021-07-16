Advertisement

Finding out what cut might work best for your animal

By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Owner of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming, Lauren Wood, says there some animal breeds that have standard haircuts that are typically seen, but there are some differences when it comes to a pet versus a show animal.

Wood and groomer Melaney Jones demonstrate a groom on Odie who is a Lowchen.

“You don’t see them often in the United States, they’re more popular over in Europe, but they have a breed standard cut, where their back end is shaved, but the rest of everything else is left long, says Wood.

