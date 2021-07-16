Finding out what cut might work best for your animal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Owner of Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming, Lauren Wood, says there some animal breeds that have standard haircuts that are typically seen, but there are some differences when it comes to a pet versus a show animal.

Wood and groomer Melaney Jones demonstrate a groom on Odie who is a Lowchen.

“You don’t see them often in the United States, they’re more popular over in Europe, but they have a breed standard cut, where their back end is shaved, but the rest of everything else is left long, says Wood.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.