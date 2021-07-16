Advertisement

Faster Horses returns this weekend

Buckle up!
Michigan's Faster Horses country music festival is returning to Brooklyn at the Michigan International Speedway July 16-18. The show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The previously-set lineup, including headliners Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean, will perform this year.(Faster Horses)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Faster Horses Country Music Festival is kicking off at Michigan International Speedway on Friday. The show is back on after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Campers started heading in early Thursday morning with more people are lining up to make their way in Friday morning. The festival is mid-Michigan’s first big music festival during the pandemic and thousands are expected this weekend.

In the past, over 40,000 people were at the festival daily. This year, things are back, and with three days of camping and full concert lineups. Luke Combs will be headlining on Thursday, Thomas Rhett on Saturday, and Jason Aldean on Sunday.

That was the same lineup as last year before the event was canceled.

According to the festival’s website, they are following all state guidance on any precautions. The state is no longer requiring masks or capacity limits outdoors. Tickets are still on sale for the festival and for camping.

Storms and rain are expected this weekend, so before you head out to the festival make sure to download the WILX Weather Authority app to track anything headed towards Jackson County.

The shows start around 1:00 p.m. Friday

