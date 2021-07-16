East Lansing seeking applicants for upcoming vacancy on City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the City Council. Normally the position is elected, however the circumstances that created the vacancy now require the Council to appoint a candidate.

The vacancy was created when Mayor Aaron Stephens said he was stepping down from the position to attend Harvard University.

“I hope people will understand,” Stephens said. “I will be stepping down from my position of mayor and from this council, as I will be unable to attend four regular and two discussion only meetings.”

With Stephens’s exit, Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg will fill the position, which in turn will require the City Council to fill her now-empty seat within 30 days of the change. The change up was announced at council meeting on July 13, almost exactly one year after the same situation played out

A year previous then-Mayor Ruth Beier vacated her position after a heated argument with the council over whether or not to fire the city’s attorney. That change promoted Stephens from Mayor Pro Tem to Mayor, and also required the council to appoint a position.

An application is available for interested applicants at https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/councilapplication. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 6 and a special meeting of the East Lansing City Council will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, to deliberate and select the new Councilmember.

Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg will be sworn-in as mayor following the resignation of Mayor Stephens in August.

