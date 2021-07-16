Dewitt’s Rob Zimmerman nominated for Don Shula HS Coach of the Year Award

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year goes to a coach that embodies integrity, leadership, and dedication to helping his team succeed.

If you know Rob Zimmerman well, you know he’s always a team-first guy.

“It says a ton about the team that we had,” Zimmerman said. “Obviously those individual accolades are because of the team, and so it’s a great compliment to those kids that we had last year.”

The nomination follows his award from the Detroit Lions as Michigan’s High School Coach of the Year.

That came after the panthers’ first ever state title.

“The great part of that whole thing is it means we had a special season and having an opportunity to coach the kids that we had last year was really really special and I think anything that goes with it is icing on the cake,” Zimmerman said.

His team was able to help celebrate the nomination.

“Our athletic director Mike B rya knew about it and set it up so our captains were in there and they got to see the whole thing,” Zimmerman said. “So I got to go through it with some of the players which made it a lot more special.”

A lot of those players are returning for Dewitt.

Zimmerman says that’s a good sign.

“These kids are working extremely hard and we can’t wait to get to practice and officially get to going,” he said. “That’s our goal: to get to ford field and repeat as state champions.”

