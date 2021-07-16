Advertisement

Delhi Township Fire Dept. introduces a new 2020 Chevy Silverado to its fleet

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a trash fire outside of an empty mobile home in Delhi Township.(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, The Delhi Township fire department introduced a 2020 Chevy Silverado to its fleet. It will be used by fire command and control, EMS first responders, fire investigation as well as life-safety inspection.

The funding for the vehicle comes from a 2018 voter-approved fire, emergency medical equipment and vehicle millage.

“Our new command vehicle is more user-friendly and efficient for our first responders, and is equipped for multiple uses to quickly and safely respond to emergencies throughout our community,” said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball.

According to a statement from Delhi Township, the addition of this invest of an emergency vehicle ensures that township emergency services are both fast and dependable.

“It is exciting to see our fire millage dollars at work, a key part of making our community safe and a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager.

In addition to the Silverado, the other recent investment is power loader cots, which help lift the legs of a cot into an ambulance. Implementing power-loader cots means EMS workers will not have to physically lift each patient.

