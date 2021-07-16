City of Lansing takes public input on street conversion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing city held an open house Thursday, one of two ahead of their big transformation to convert one-way streets downtown to two-ways. And people who live near the area say they only feel one way about it: Happy.

Closed sidewalks and utility trucks will continue to be a common sight in downtown Lansing in the near future. The city has begun reshaping some of the sidewalks and corners in preparation for road conversions.

Many of the one-way streets in the city will soon be morphed into two-ways.

At an open house hosted by Lansing’s Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick, downtown resident Joann Baumann came to show her support for the project. She says it will make the streets and her neighborhood much safer.

“This is going to vastly improve the safety for downtown. For walkers, for people backing out of their driveways,” Baumann said. “I see many people coming from outside of Lansing... going the wrong way down streets which is really dangerous.”

Baumann added the change could cut some commute times, too.

“I used to drop a friend off at the State of Michigan. So, it was three blocks. Well three blocks turned into eight blocks, round trip? Over a mile. It was ridiculous,” Bauman said.

Linda Appling also attended the open house. While she supports making the neighborhoods two way, she says she’s unsure why the changes to the area surrounding the capitol are being implemented.

“A lot of it is just buildings. Business buildings,” Appling said. “I’m not quite sure why we want to make that two way.”

You don’t have to go very far in downtown Lansing before you find the telltale cones. But, according to Kilpatrick, it’s going to be better in the long run. Some businesses are concerned things like deliveries will be harder to receive since there won’t be enough room to park the box trucks in the street.

But Kilpatrick says this isn’t the first time he’s heard these concerns.

Kilpatrick said, “A lot of people think it’s positive. We had the same concerns back in 1999 when we converted some other one-ways back to two-way and really after that conversion we didn’t have any issues afterwards. We think we’ll have the same reaction with this conversion.”

Baumann said, “This is also going to take traffic off of residential streets and old ladies like me.”

If you missed tonight’s meeting, you can catch the next one on Aug. 12. According to Kilpatrick, most of the street conversions could be completed by as early as September.

