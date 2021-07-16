Advertisement

City of East Lansing seeking applicants for Independent Police Oversight Comission

(WILX News 10)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This past Tuesday, The East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1503*. This will establish an 11-member Independent Police Oversight Commission for the City of East Lansing.

The Commission will enable members of the community to participate in reviewing and making recommendations about police department policies, practices and procedures.

The City of East Lansing is now seeking community applicants to serve on the Commission and will be accepting applications through Sunday, Aug. 1. Commission members will serve three-year terms.

The City Council is seeking to appoint individuals to the Commission who reflect the City’s diverse population and particularly segments of the community that are protected by the City’s civil rights ordinance (view Chapter 22 of the City Code), two of which can be non-residents.

Additionally, the City Council is seeking to appoint two members who are licensed social workers or psychologists professionally engaged in helping people experiencing crisis, homelessness, mental illness, substance use disorders or domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Williamston's Richard McDowell earned his eighth-degree black belt in Taekwondo this month.
Williamston man earns 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offers an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State Senate moves to repeal governor’s emergency powers
St. Vincent projecting influx of refugees
St. Vincent projecting influx of refugees - News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
St. Vincent Catholic Charities
St. Vincent projecting influx of refugees