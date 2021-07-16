City of East Lansing seeking applicants for Independent Police Oversight Comission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This past Tuesday, The East Lansing City Council unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 1503*. This will establish an 11-member Independent Police Oversight Commission for the City of East Lansing.

The Commission will enable members of the community to participate in reviewing and making recommendations about police department policies, practices and procedures.

The City of East Lansing is now seeking community applicants to serve on the Commission and will be accepting applications through Sunday, Aug. 1. Commission members will serve three-year terms.

The City Council is seeking to appoint individuals to the Commission who reflect the City’s diverse population and particularly segments of the community that are protected by the City’s civil rights ordinance (view Chapter 22 of the City Code), two of which can be non-residents.

Additionally, the City Council is seeking to appoint two members who are licensed social workers or psychologists professionally engaged in helping people experiencing crisis, homelessness, mental illness, substance use disorders or domestic abuse.

