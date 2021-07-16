A chess boxer is using his talents to raise money for The Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mash-up of a mental game and an extremely physical sport are going to help feed the hungry here in Mid-Michigan.

It’s called “chess-boxing” and one man is using it to raise money for The Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“You can donate a dollar you can donate 100 dollars whatever you want to do and you just play me or if you want to learn chess I can teach you,” said Tyler Booher organizer of this event.

Team USA chess boxer Tyler Booher tells us he is raising money for The Greater Lansing Food Bank through chess.

Chess boxing is a sport where participants compete in alternating rounds of chess and boxing. Every Thursday starting next week from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can find Tyler in the East Lansing plaza with chess boards ready for anyone and everyone to join.

He encourages everyone no matter their experience to stop by and learn.

