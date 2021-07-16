Advertisement

Charges Filed Against Sherman

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game against the St. Louis Rams earlier this season. Maxwell has been an effective defender playing opposite Richard Sherman. (Source: AP Photo/John Froschauer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman is expected to appear in court today for his arraignment on five criminal charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. During a court hearing yesterday, his lawyer noted Sherman’s good works in the community, including founding a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes. Sherman was released from jail yesterday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
Saints’ Player Suspended
Kevin Love shoots during training for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Love Withdraws From the Olympics
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Tigers Postponed
Oosthuizen Leads British Open