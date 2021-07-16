Charges Filed Against Sherman

-SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman is expected to appear in court today for his arraignment on five criminal charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. During a court hearing yesterday, his lawyer noted Sherman’s good works in the community, including founding a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes. Sherman was released from jail yesterday.

