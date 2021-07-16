Advertisement

CATA has announced a new fixed-route service launching August 30

(Rod Sanford | Holly Harper)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the City of Lansing, City of East Lansing, Michigan State University, and the Capital Area Transportation Authority announced a new fixed-route service.

This route implementation is the first new fixed-route service since August 2018. Route 18, named the Capital City Crosstown, will launch Aug. 30 this year. This route will serve as a bridge between Lansing neighborhoods, McLaren Greater Lansing, and East Lansing/Michigan State University.

Route 18 will provide improved access within the community.

