Brooklyn restaurants welcomes Faster Horses

Brooklyn, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of music lovers are spending the weekend in Jackson County for the state’s largest country music festival. Faster Horses is back at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

Business owners in Brooklyn said they are excited about the sudden surge of customers.

“Oh yeah, we look forward to it every year this time of the year. Because most of customers from Faster Horses are so easy,” said Khuong Huynh, Big Boy Brooklyn General Manager.

Faster Horses brings about 40,000 country music fans to MIS every year, except last year’s three-day festival was canceled because of COVID-19.

“They’re just happy to be back to somewhat normal and be able to get out and enjoy music and the crowd,” said Huynh.

That’s why restaurants in Brooklyn are ready to welcome back all the fans.

“This year I noticed a lot of them came back. They come stronger because they missed last year,” said Huynh.

“We are ready for them. We’re pretty much ready for everybody here,” said Pedro Hernandez, Poppa’s Place Owner.

Hernandez, having large events back at MIS, like Faster Horses, is a lifeline coming out of the pandemic.

“We love it because we got more business. It’s a tough time right now because it’s hard. But we’re still here, trying our best,” said Hernandez.

Restaurants knew it was coming, so they got ready despite everyone needing more workers.

“I’m cooking right now because I’m short help. But I’m thinking positive,” said Hernandez.

“We ask them to please try to not take time off during that weekend because we need everyone here to prepare and take care of our customers,” said Huynh.

It’s a trend that will go all weekend. Faster Horses goes through Sunday.

