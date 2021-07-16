Advertisement

Bomb threat closes Lenawee courthouse

(WSAW)
By Mara Peverini
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Lenawee County courthouse was closed today after it received a bomb threat Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male called Lenawee central dispatch claiming there was a bomb in the Lenawee County judicial building in Adrian.

The building was evacuated and a Michigan State Police bomb sniffing dog was called to the scene. It was fully searched and no bomb was found.

No arrests have been made, and the threat is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Stabbing in downtown Lansing
Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing
Three cars stolen from Shaheen Cadillac early Thursday morning
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

Latest News

A chess boxer is using his talents to raise money for The Greater Lansing Food Bank
A chess boxer is using his talents to raise money for The Greater Lansing Food Bank
Hospitals dealing with side effects of pandemic
Faster Horses is back for country fans
Faster Horses is back for country fans
Bullets To Bricks
Local veteran collecting LEGO pieces to help those with injuries of war
Dewitt’s Rob Zimmerman nominated for Don Shula HS Coach of the Year Award
Dewitt’s Rob Zimmerman nominated for Don Shula HS Coach of the Year Award