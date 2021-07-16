Bomb threat closes Lenawee courthouse

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Lenawee County courthouse was closed today after it received a bomb threat Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male called Lenawee central dispatch claiming there was a bomb in the Lenawee County judicial building in Adrian.

The building was evacuated and a Michigan State Police bomb sniffing dog was called to the scene. It was fully searched and no bomb was found.

No arrests have been made, and the threat is currently under investigation.

