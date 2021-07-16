Barber cutting hair for 70 years is still going strong

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 86-year-old East Lansing man is the talk of his neighborhood and his workplace. He’s been working as a barber since he was 16 years old, and he is still going strong at age 86.

His name is Duane Stoolmaker. He was born in 1935, the son of a farmer.

“I was born on the kitchen floor, yep. In the middle of winter,” Stoolmaker said. “My mother went out supposedly and spilled all the dishwater and slipped and fell and it was kind of a bumpy ride. And so, a few minutes later, I was born on the kitchen floor. My dad delivered me like he did the sheep.”

Eventually Duane became a barber. He started in Flint in 1952, then came to Lansing a short time later and is now in his 70th year cutting hair.

He says he got his work ethic from his dad.

“Without question,” Stoolmaker said. “He made us work all intended for bean fields. I hated it. I love him now because he really taught my brother and I how to work. And I enjoy work; It goes back to him.”

Clip after clip, it may seem monotonous cutting hair every day. But not to Duane.

He said, “Everybody has a different story and every head is different. Everybody wants something different. You have to be open minded and flexible to give them what they want. And then, hooking people up that have a need, ‘Do you know anybody that does this or that?’ You say, ‘I know somebody that’s pretty good at it.’ That’s also fun.”

In his spare time Stoolmaker tools around East Lansing in one of his 3 classic cars. He owns a 1923 model T and two model A’s, one from 1929 and one from 1930, and he has a name for all three.”

The model T is called “Granny.”

“Because my grandmother had one car in her life; A ’22 touring car and this is a ’23 car. Named it after my grandmother,” Stoolmaker said.

One model A is named “Freddy” for Stoolmaker’s brother, and the other is named “Annie,” short for anniversary, since his parents were married the year the car was made.

For Stoolmaker, barbering 70 years has been a labor of love. He says life has been good so far. “It’s been better than I deserve, and it’s still happening,” he said.

Mr. Stoolmaker has been working at Arkie’s barbershop in East Lansing for 49 years. At age 86 he is on no prescription medications, and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

