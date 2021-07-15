Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kia Charboneau

(WILX) - This week’s Rising Star is Kia Charboneau of Hillsdale. She’s a 16-year-old who runs track and field for the Hillsdale Hornets.

Kia has been running since she was in 5th grade. She went to states in Grand Rapids in June, where she was the top runner in all of her races.

Congratulations to News 10’s newest Rising Star, Kia Charboneau of Hillsdale.

