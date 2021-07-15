State awaits ruling as Flint fairness hearing ends

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - In January, Judge Judith E. Levy gave preliminary approval to the settlement that would would provide residents of Flint affected by the water crisis $600 million in compensation, the largest ever such settlement in Michigan. A summary of the settlement indicated nearly 80% of the money would go to resolve claims filed for children.

That preliminary approval established the process through which Flint residents could indicate their intention to file settlement claims. The registration period resulted in about 85,000 filings, and a data review is now underway to very that all registrations are authentic.

However, preliminary approval was only to get the process started. Over the last three days judge Levy has listened to arguments and objections to determine whether the settlement is fair and adequate.

“Providing this relief has been a top priority for me as Attorney General,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I continue to recognize no amount of money will ever erase the damage done by the Flint water crisis, but I also know dragging out the legal process does not serve the people who suffered through unimaginable hardship. As state leaders, we owe them a successful settlement and I remain hopeful the agreement will receive final approval to bring much-needed relief to the people of Flint.”

A final ruling from Judge Levy on the settlement is anticipated later this summer.

