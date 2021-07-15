Stabbing near downtown library in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Lansing Police officers were dispatched around 9:48 a.m. to the 400 block of S. Capitol to a possible stabbing. Once the officers arrived to the area they located a 27-year-old male victim, with an apparent stab wound to his body.

When approached by the officers, the victim was not cooperative and refused to give information on his injury and made several attempts to walk away from the scene.

The victim was ultimately transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injury. Officers were able determine the victim and another male subject were in a verbal argument that escalated to the suspect stabbing the victim.

Officers were able to identify the suspect a 43-year- old male. The suspect has not been located or arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 517-483-4600.

