Sparrow Medical Minute - Kris Tennant

By WILX News 10
Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
Sponsored. An interview with Kris Tennant, Rehabilitation Director, Mary Free Bed at Sparrow

Rehabilitation Director Kris Tennant with Mary Free Bed at Sparrow shares the inpatient care facility’s national recognition as a Top Performer in “Overall Quality of Care” by Professional Research Consultants for the third year in a row. Mary Free Bed at Sparrow, a joint venture between Sparrow Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, offers highly specialized inpatient rehabilitative care for patients, ages 18 years and older, recovering from illnesses and injuries requiring intensive rehabilitation.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/MaryFreeBed.

