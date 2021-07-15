Advertisement

Schor, 300 other mayors in signing infrastructure support letter

They are also asking for tools to help local governments build back after the pandemic.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor(WILX/City of Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has signed a letter supporting President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.

The letter from the United States Conference of Mayors is asking senate leaders to take immediate action. They are asking that no money previously signed into law to help cities during COVID-19 be re-directed to help pay for new infrastructure projects.

They are also asking for tools to help local governments build back after the pandemic.

“As was the case with the historic American Rescue Plan – where Democrat, Republican and independent mayors came together through The United States Conference of Mayors to help secure $350 billion in direct relief for state and local governments – we know that details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will need to be developed by the leadership and relevant committees in Congress,” the letter read in part.

369 mayors signed on to the letter, including Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Detroit’s Mike Duggan.

The letter, along with all of the mayors who signed it, can be read below. Mayors are listed alphabetically by state.

