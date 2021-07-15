President Biden approves disaster declaration for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Michigan and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes from June 25 to June 26.

The move follows a request Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made earlier this week after she had issued a state of emergency for several counties affected by severe storms, subsequent flooding, and tornadoes that occurred the last weekend of June.

“President Biden’s declaration opens up critical resources to help Michigan residents recover from this disaster,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw County residents who suffered damage to their homes, loss of personal property, and faced unimaginable stress. With the resources we will receive thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we will put Michiganders first and help our communities recover and rebuild.”

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Washtenaw and Wayne.

The aid can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, has named Scott A. Burgess as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the areas involved.

Damage assessments in other areas are continuing and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who experienced losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by:

registering online

by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.



