Plan your summer staycation and Love Lansing Like a Local

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Our ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ feature this week on Studio 10 is parks and gardens. W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, located at Michigan State University, is just one of the dozens of attractions in the Lansing area that is open and ready to serve you safely and responsibly. At the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, you can check out various plant collections including endangered species, forest communities, landscape plants and more.

With the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau’s, ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’ campaign, you can plan your summer staycation and discover an adventure right in your own backyard. From museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities, you can play, explore and ‘Love Lansing Like a Local’. We’ll be highlighting golf and the makers and shakers trail soon on Studio 10.

