Oosthuizen Leads British Open

(WKYT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth are leading the way at the British Open. That’s not the only thing giving the majors a degree of normalcy at Royal St. George’s. The biggest golf crowd since the coronavirus outbreak were cheering on the world’s best players at the course in southeast England. Oosthuizen shot 6-under 64 to tie the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s and take the lead at another major championship. He is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at majors. Spieth was only one stroke back by making putts like it was 2017 all over again. He lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale four years ago.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

