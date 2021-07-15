Oosthuizen Leads British Open

-SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen and Jordan Spieth are leading the way at the British Open. That’s not the only thing giving the majors a degree of normalcy at Royal St. George’s. The biggest golf crowd since the coronavirus outbreak were cheering on the world’s best players at the course in southeast England. Oosthuizen shot 6-under 64 to tie the lowest opening round at Royal St. George’s and take the lead at another major championship. He is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at majors. Spieth was only one stroke back by making putts like it was 2017 all over again. He lifted the claret jug at Royal Birkdale four years ago.

