In My View 7/15/21: 71 games left - Can the Tigers make .500?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MLB All-Star break does not define the first and second halves of the season. The Detroit Tigers resume play tomorrow night after playing 91 games. With 71 games left the Tigers, begin this weekend with four home games against the Minnesota Twins, who swept four from the Tigers last weekend.

Detroit is 40-51 and my question is: can the Tigers win more than lose of these final 71 games of the season? They had a stretch of more than 50 games where they won more than half their games. They started 9-24 and have rallied from that.

Now the games get hot, they pile up, road trips get tougher, injuries pile up, more minor leaguers come up to get experience. Will the Tigers mail it in somewhere around mid-August or September to get more experience for those players.

Injuries will continue most likely and the dog days of summer make it tougher for teams struggling to improve. That could well be the Tigers who otherwise would sure love to get up around the .500 mark by season’s end.

