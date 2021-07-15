In My View 7/14/21: What Mark Hollis can bring to Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU athletic director Mark Hollis has re-branded himself in the few years since he’s been gone.

He is a vice president for the Rocket Mortgage umbrella company and earlier today the Detroit Sports Commission promoted him to a lead role in bringing major sports to metro Detroit.

In my view a perfect hire.

It’s all voluntary and he knows a lot of people from his MSU days and he has helped the Rocket Mortgage golf tournament in Detroit grow substantially in its first three years.

Now let’s see what he brings in the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

