Advertisement

In My View 7/14/21: What Mark Hollis can bring to Detroit

In my view, he’s a perfect hire.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU athletic director Mark Hollis has re-branded himself in the few years since he’s been gone. 

He is a vice president for the Rocket Mortgage umbrella company and earlier today the Detroit Sports Commission promoted him to a lead role in bringing major sports to metro Detroit. 

In my view a perfect hire. 

It’s all voluntary and he knows a lot of people from his MSU days and he has helped the Rocket Mortgage golf tournament in Detroit grow substantially in its first three years. 

Now let’s see what he brings in the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
BWL has reported a power outage in East Lansing
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case

Latest News

71 games left for the Tigers
71 games left for the Tigers - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 7/15/21: 71 games left - Can the Tigers make .500?
In My View 07/15/21: Detroit Tigers
In My View 7/14/2021: Harbaugh staying or going?