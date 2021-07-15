Munn ice arena getting a facelift

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey arena is in the midst of a lengthy facelift.

Munn Arena Opened in 1975 and it will soon have a brand-new look in the middle of MSU’s campus. A construction project that started in 2019, then shut down for two months due to COVID-19, is back on.

Danton Cole walks through the confines of the Munn arena construction project at least once a day. Stepping into his 5th season as the Michigan State Hockey coach, he says he is re-energized by the thought of what this building will look like upon completion.

Cole said, “You can feel what every room is. You can kind of get a feel for the space and how it’s going to lay out. It’s real exciting for everybody.”

All told this will be a $26 million project, and it’s not done yet. In fact, the new locker rooms will not be finished until a year from now. But, it is getting closer and the exterior is already 90% or more finished.

Danton Cole is starting to feel the excitement, and he’s selling that enthusiasm to MSU future recruits.

The first game at Munn this coming season will be Oct. 8. The entire project should be completed by the start of the 2022-23 season.

