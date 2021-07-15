Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case
BWL has reported a power outage in East Lansing
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power

Latest News

A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations
CMS administrator on push in minority communities
CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
CMS administrator explains the coverage discounts that are available
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette...
Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case