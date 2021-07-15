MI Clean Water plan gets more than $15 million in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Gov. Whitmer announced more than $15 million in grants awarded as part of the MI Clean Water plan. This plan will help Michigan communities strengthen drinking water infrastructure and better ensure safe, clean tap water across the state.

“We must ensure communities across Michigan have the support they need protect our state’s unparalleled freshwater resources,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The $15 million will invest in replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans, and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

“These grants are a great example of how EGLE partners with community water systems to safeguard residents’ health and our state’ s water resources by strengthening critical systems,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director.

This plan will confront the large infrastructure issues that Michigan faces such as lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates and constrained local budgets.

