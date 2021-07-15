Sparrow working to meet high demand after pandemic build up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 case numbers are at a relatively low level in mid-Michigan. However, hospital workers aren’t letting their guard down yet. It’s been a year and half since the pandemic began, and medical experts are dealing with the after-effects of the coronavirus.

At Sparrow Hospital, nurses are starting to adjust to the new normal. But they say they’re still feeling the effects from the last 16 months. Amy Brown is Chief Nursing Officer for Sparrow Hospital.

Brown said, “When I look back at this past year and I think about all the things we’ve been through, I will say that when other problems arise I kind of think, ‘Well, I’ve been through a pandemic, so I think I can get through this.’” Life is starting to feel okay again. But, for Sparrow and its nurses, their job never stopped.

Sparrow Nurse Cassandra Springer said, “It was scary. It was scary for sure. I have family at home, so it was scary going back and forth from my family.” It’s been a long road. One of countless hours, layers of PPE equipment and a huge mental toll. A road that Brown never saw coming as she got promoted to her position only 5 days into the pandemic.

“I don’t think any of us really knew what to expect,” Brown said. “This past year has been a tremendous growth opportunity for me. It’s also really opened my eyes into thinking about what’s most important and all along that’s really been keeping our caregivers safe and meeting the needs of our community.”

And as COVID-19 numbers have decreased in mid-Michigan, you may think hospitals are empty. However, many floors are still full and not just with COVID-19 patients.

Spring said, “We’re full. Super full. It’s busy, having all of those people that weren’t getting care for that time, I think a lot of people we’re putting it off and now they’re coming in sicker.”

Right now their new worry is treating these other medical patients. Sparrow says this transition still means they’re taking precautions, and they want the community to know they’re in good hands.

“Living post-pandemic is still a new normal for us,” Brown said. “I think what they can expect is the community is going to be well cared for, that is something we will continue to do and we will make that our priority.”

And as the Delta variant is becoming a growing concern, these Sparrow nurses feel they’re more prepared for what may come.

In the last week, COVID-19 numbers have remained low at Sparrow and McLaren hospitals.

