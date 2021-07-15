Advertisement

Lugnuts Make Roster Changes

Lansing Lugnuts season opener tonight
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts made several roster changes Thursday. Pitcher Jose Mora jons the team from Low-A Stockton. Pitcher Sam Romero departs the Lugnuts for Stockton. Pitcher Bryce Nightengale is now correctly listed on the injured list. The Lugnuts now have 28 players active and six players on the injured list. The Lugnuts have a 29-33 record and host Lake County for four more games the remainder of this week.

