Local dairy farms used in hundreds of local ice creams shops across Michigan

National Ice Cream Month
National Ice Cream Month
By Holly Harper
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -July is National Ice Cream Month and in Michigan, there are hundreds of local ice cream shops that use milk from Michigan dairy farms for their ice cream.

Studio 10 stopped by one such shop, Sweet Sensations, to learn more about the process of making and utilizing Michigan made products for ice cream.

Jolene Griffin with the Michigan Ag Council says there are 1,200 dairy farms in Michigan with 424,000 dairy cows.

There is a website set up to find local ice cream shops at miicecream.org.

