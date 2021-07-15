Advertisement

Lansing voters will get to decide if they want election changes

If the ranked choice voting measures pass in November, Lansing’s non-partisan primary would no longer be held.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing voters will get to decide this November if they want to change the city’s elections to “ranked-choice voting.”

Under this option, people would rank candidates for mayor, city council, and city clerk in order of preference. The candidate with more than 50% of the first-choice votes would automatically win.

If no candidate reaches that mark, the person with the least number of first-choice votes is eliminated. The results are then recalculated using the ranked system until a 50% majority is reached.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says this allows voters to have a greater voice, even if their first choice does not win.

“What we have now is a plurality system,” Swope said. “Frequently, the candidate may not get a majority of the votes so what this would do is guarantee that at least a majority of the voters can live with that candidate.”

If the ranked-choice voting measures pass in November, Lansing’s non-partisan primary would no longer be held. The earliest the city’s first ranked-choice election could happen is 2023.

