Lansing voters will get to decide if they want election changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing voters will get to decide this November if they want to change the city’s elections to “ranked-choice voting.”

Under this option, people would rank candidates for mayor, city council, and city clerk in order of preference. The candidate with more than 50% of the first-choice votes would automatically win.

If no candidate reaches that mark, the person with the least number of first-choice votes is eliminated. The results are then recalculated using the ranked system until a 50% majority is reached.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says this allows voters to have a greater voice, even if their first choice does not win.

“What we have now is a plurality system,” Swope said. “Frequently, the candidate may not get a majority of the votes so what this would do is guarantee that at least a majority of the voters can live with that candidate.”

If the ranked-choice voting measures pass in November, Lansing’s non-partisan primary would no longer be held. The earliest the city’s first ranked-choice election could happen is 2023.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.