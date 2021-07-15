Lansing School District to offer before & after school programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District says it will offer both before and after-school programs this fall.

The district is partnering with the YMCA, Caterpillar Corner, and Lansing Parks and Recreation. Right now, the specifics are still being finalized.

News 10 is told a final announcement will be made on the district’s website on Monday, July 26.

The first day of school for the district is August 30.

