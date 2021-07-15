Lansing holding public meeting Thursday on upcoming one-way to two-way street conversions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 1953 nine streets in downtown Lansing were converted from two-way to one-way operation. The idea at the time was to, among other things, “postpone economic loss due to decentralization of the business district.”

Times have changed significantly since then, and better access to residential and commercial properties has become a larger concern.

In 1999 the City of Lansing converted three of these streets (Shiawassee, Ionia and Washtenaw) back to two-way operation. Since then the City has been planning for the eventual conversion of the remaining one-way streets in the core of downtown back to two-way operation. These would include Pine, Walnut, Capitol, Grand, Allegan and Ottawa.

Now, the City has received a $3.3 million grant for two-way conversion that pays for the necessary changes.

Yet undoing the decades-old switch is a complicated matter. To make the public aware of what’s going on and why, as well as to answer questions residents may have, the City of Lansing is holding two public meetings regarding the project.

The first meeting will be held Thursday, July 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall (124 W. Michigan Ave.) The second meeting will be at the same time and location on Aug. 12.

In addition to allowing traffic to flow in both directions on these streets, the changes would include adding a center turn lane, maximizing on street parking and making the timing of the lights more efficient.

Courtesy City of Lansing (WILX 2021)

