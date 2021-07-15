Jackson area bowler shines at at national tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Vandercook Lake’s Conner Lackey has bowled four 300 games in his life.

He’s even won a state title in 2017.

But he tells News 10 that placing 6th in the U-20 Junior Gold National Championships was near the top of his list of accomplishments.

“I don’t know if it’s actually set in yet,” he said. “After it, I was kind of emotionally numb. I didn’t know how to feel about it, and I think in the next coming days, I’ll come off the high and realize what I actually did. This stacks up as one of the best, because of how demanding the format is.”

Lackey was pitted against some of the best kids in the country.

“It’s definitely not the little kids birthday party where you have the 2-liter of pop, the pizza and all that stuff. This is competitive bowling at its finest.”

In this tournament, he had to be ready to play on one of eight different oil patterns, which change how the ball reacts as it moves down the lane.

“You have to limit your arsenal from however many you have to five,” Lackey said. “So I had to go from 18 to five. You have to have a different mindset, different plan of attack to get your ball to hit the pins the right way.”

Even with his high finish, Lackey says the only way to go is up.

“That’s one of the reasons why I love bowling so much. You can do so many great things and yet you have so many things to do, it’s like you win your youth league, alright you can start bowling in youth tournaments, then you can start bowling in state tournaments, then you can go to the national level, then you can go to the adult level.”

