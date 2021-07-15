Gov. Whitmer stops in Grand Rapids to announce labor grant program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join business and labor leaders in Grand Rapids to announce Michigan’s Statewide Targeted Apprenticeship Inclusion & Readiness System (MiSTAIRS) labor grant program.

The program utilizes grant funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand and encourage Registered Apprenticeships to increase employment opportunities as Michigan gets back to work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.