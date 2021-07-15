Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer stops in Grand Rapids to announce labor grant program

The program utilizes grant funds from the U.S. Department of Labor.
(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will join business and labor leaders in Grand Rapids to announce Michigan’s Statewide Targeted Apprenticeship Inclusion & Readiness System (MiSTAIRS) labor grant program.

The program utilizes grant funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand and encourage Registered Apprenticeships to increase employment opportunities as Michigan gets back to work.

