Advertisement

GM Delta plant to pause production for two weeks due to semiconductor shortage

Members of UAW Local 602 were notified Thursday morning.
GM Delta plant to idle production for two weeks due to semiconductor shortage
GM Delta plant to idle production for two weeks due to semiconductor shortage(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, members of UAW Local 602, the union that represents upwards of 2,400 employees at the plant, were notified the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant will shut down for two weeks due to a shortage in semiconductors.

The pause in production will go into effect on Monday, July 19.

In March, the GM Lansing Grand River plant had production halted for the same issue.

In a statement, General Motors said:

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to maximize production of our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers.

In addition, shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups built at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri increased by about 30,000 total units from mid-May through July 14 as the team completed dynamic vehicle testing on units held at the plant due to semiconductor disruptions. Production of Colorado and Canyon at Wentzville will resume as planned on Monday, July 19 following its scheduled launch-related downtime to prepare for the next-generation mid-size trucks.

These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19 restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.”

An update on the union’s website read:

“As you know, GM, along with most of our competition, has been managing part shortages associated with semiconductors for weeks. Our plant will be impacted and will not run production during the weeks of July 19 and July 26.

“Skilled trades will be required to work,” the statement continued. “Some non-skilled employees may be required to work and will be notified by their manager.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
BWL has reported a power outage in East Lansing
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case

Latest News

Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson
Chairman Johnson launches investigation into UIA over blunder
Gov. Whitmer stops in Grand Rapids to announce labor grant program
Lansing School District to offer before & after school programs
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor
Schor, 300 other mayors in signing infrastructure support letter