Former Okemos Star Moton Signs Big Time NFL Extension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Okemos High School football lineman Taylor Moton signed a four year contract extension Thursday with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The 26 year old Moton agreed to a four year $72 million deal of which $41 million is guaranteed. Moton was a second round draft pick by the Panthers in 2017 out of Western Michigan University. His entire NFL career has been with Carolina and he is considered one of the NFL’s rising right tackles.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

