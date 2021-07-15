Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth

LAS VEGAS, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan State women’s basketball player and wife of a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is facing a domestic violence charge after being arrested following an incident inside a Las Vegas hotel room.

The domestic dispute between Dwayne Haskins, 24, and Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 26, occurred at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Gondrezick-Haskins is listed as having played seven games as a member of the 2015-16 women’s basketball roster and was a finalist for Michigan’s Miss Basketball Award in 2015. Her sister, Kysre, was the fourth overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft, playing for the Indiana Fever.

Haskins was drafter by the then Washington Redskins, later renamed the Washington Football Team, in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 15th overall, after playing three seasons at Ohio State. Haskins signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 21 of this year.

According to a police report, officers were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. on July 3 for a domestic call. Haskins was taken to a hospital due to a “facial injury he sustained.” Documents showed he told police his wife punched him in the face.

Haskins told a hotel security officer, “I want her out of my room, she hit me and cut my lip open.”

He also lost a tooth in the conflict. An arrest report says when police searched the hotel room, authorities found a piece of a tooth next to the bedroom closet.

According to recent reports, the couple was engaged. However, according to the arrest report, the two told police they had been dating for one and a half years and got married back in March. They also told police they were in town with some friends to celebrate their commitment to each other.

The police report had no indication that Haskins had hit his wife or became violent.

Gondrezick-Haskins has posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.

