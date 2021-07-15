Enjoy FREE family fun at Dam Jam and Lansing Alive this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dam Jam, hosted annually by Lansing 5:01, returns as a three-day event on Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17 along the riverfront in Old Town Lansing and in the center of the Brenke Fish Ladder.

Attendees are invited to explore the Lansing River Trail on foot, bike, or kayak while visiting an artisan village, shopping from local vendors, and enjoying eats from local eateries in Lansing’s infamous arts district. Nine Michigan-based bands will perform live music in-the-round at the Brenke Fish Ladder while the community dances the night away with brews from Lansing Brewing Company.

Building on their efforts over the past several years to retain and attract talent, Lansing 5:01 hosts a series of events throughout the year to showcase the best of Lansing to Lansing’s future. The volunteer-based, non-profit organization, partners with local employers and organizations to highlight the iconic sites and sounds of the Lansing region.

The line-up of Michigan bands include: Frontier Ruckus, MikeyAustin & The Soulcial Club, Ben Daniels Band, Matt Gabriel, Two Faced Wilson, 100 Proof, Anytime, Dani Darling, and more to be announced.

New to this year’s event will be a splashing display of Michigan-based Mermaids, kayaking with Rivertown Adventures, and a riverfront lounge with pop-up hammocks from Moosejaw.

Dam Jam begins at 6pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Check out the first-ever Lansing Alive event on Saturday starting at 10 am.

Capital Point Investments, in partnership with Downtown Lansing Inc., invites you to see the many ways in which Downtown Lansing is Alive with opportunity, fun activities, and demand for economic growth.

Head to the heart of our Capital City for the following activities:

• 3v3 Half-Court Basketball Tournament – 16 Rec Teams, 16 Competitive Teams

• Food Truck Rally• Business Pop-Up Shops (Downtown Businesses specifically)

• Art-Fair and Farmer’s Market Vendors• Live Music• Active Riverfront – Boat Races and Boat Rally

• Interactive Live Exercise• Interactive Scavenger Hunt

• Sip, Shop, and Stroll along Washington Square: Join our partners, Downtown Lansing Inc., on Washington Square to enjoy the social district refreshments areas! Enjoy an outdoor patio, more live music and art, and #LiftUpLocal as downtown businesses offer extended hours!

