DNR offices to reopen to public on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, officials from the Department of Natural Resources announced their customer service centers and field offices will be reopened to the public on Tuesday, July 20. This will start a three-day-per-week schedule that will last through labor day. DNR offices will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Local DNR offices will sell hunting and fishing licenses as well as fuelwood permits. They will answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics.

“Residents and visitors frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan,” DNR officials wrote in a release. “Staff is eager to reopen the doors to the public.”

Not all DNR locations will open simultaneously. DNR shooting ranges are already back open, the Outdoor Adventure Center opens Friday, and State fish hatchery buildings will remain closed until further notice.

All DNR customer service centers, as well as field offices and other destinations, are expected to return to their pre-pandemic office hours on Sept. 7. Public dates and hours will vary by location.

