Covid Issues Hit Yankees Team

New York Yankees Gleyber Torres, left, and Rougned Odor, right, surround New York Yankees...
New York Yankees Gleyber Torres, left, and Rougned Odor, right, surround New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge, center, after Judge drew a bases-loaded game-winning walk in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 5-4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization. Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing. New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

