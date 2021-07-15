Covid Issues Hit Yankees Team

-NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within New York’s organization. Major League Baseball said the postponement was to allow for more testing and contact tracing. New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

