Chairman Johnson launches investigation into UIA over blunder

Johnson says he is demanding accountability, starting with legislative hearings and an investigation.
Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Oversight Chairman Steve Johnson has announced that he plans to launch an in-depth investigation into the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

Considering multiple reports of significant issues at the Unemployment Agency, Chairman Johnson says he is demanding accountability, starting with legislative hearings and an investigation.

“The Unemployment Agency has been a complete mess. From all the fraudulent activity occurring within the Agency to their latest letter to nearly 700,000 Michiganders potentially demanding they pay funds back, the UIA is a disaster and there needs to be leadership changes now”, said Johnson. “How about before asking people to pay funds back due to the state’s mistake, they ask former director Steve Gray to pay back his $86,000 hush fund payment.”

A statement from House Republican Caucus Services says the House Oversight Committee will conduct hearings on the pattern of mismanagement, incompetence, and outright fraud within the UIA.

Officials from the UIA have previously appeared before the Oversight Committee. The most notable appearance was in March of this year, when the acting director was unable to provide a clear picture of how the agency was handling the rise in claims and admitted that it had been over a month since her last meeting with the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

